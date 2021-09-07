Show You Care
Overnight arrest in connection to Davenport homicide

DeMarco Darrelle Gray Jr., 27, of Davenport, faces charges of first-degree murder and...
DeMarco Darrelle Gray Jr., 27, of Davenport, faces charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By Morgan Ottier
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police have made an arrest in connection to a homicide Sunday in Davenport.

DeMarco Darrelle Gray Jr., 27, was booked just after 1 a.m. Tuesday on charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon.

He is expected to appear in Scott County Court via video arraignment Tuesday.

Officers responded around 1 p.m. Sunday to a home near the intersection of North Nevada Avenue and Lombard Street in Davenport.

According to court records, Gray lives at the home where officers found Jeremiah Martinez-Brown, 25, with gunshot wounds.

Martinez-Brown was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

According to an arrest affidavit, Gray, having “malice aforethought, willfully, deliberately, and with premeditation” killed Martinez-Brown by shooting him.

He was convicted of aggravating fleeing an eluding, a felony, in December 2013 in Rock Island County and is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm or ammunition.

