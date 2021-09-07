Operation Quickfind: 13-year-old Talaya Starr McGee
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion police are asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old.
Officials said Talaya Starr McGee was last seen on September 3.
She is described as being a Black female, 5′5″ tall and 145 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She also has a nose piercing, and her ears are pierced with one piercing on the top and two on the bottom.
Officials did not have a description of her clothing to report.
The Operation Quickfind report also stated she may be in Iowa City.
Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.