Operation Quickfind: 13-year-old Talaya Starr McGee

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion police are asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old.

Officials said Talaya Starr McGee was last seen on September 3.

She is described as being a Black female, 5′5″ tall and 145 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She also has a nose piercing, and her ears are pierced with one piercing on the top and two on the bottom.

Officials did not have a description of her clothing to report.

The Operation Quickfind report also stated she may be in Iowa City.

