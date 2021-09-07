Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Operation Quickfind: 13-year-old Talaya Starr McGee

Marion police are asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old. Officials said Talaya Starr...
Marion police are asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old. Officials said Talaya Starr McGee was reported missing on September 3.(Marion Police Department)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion police are asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old.

Officials said Talaya Starr McGee was last seen on September 3.

She is described as being a Black female, 5′5″ tall and 145 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She also has a nose piercing, and her ears are pierced with one piercing on the top and two on the bottom.

Officials did not have a description of her clothing to report.

The Operation Quickfind report also stated she may be in Iowa City.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed after kayak falls from trailer in Allamakee County
Authorities have arrested a man in connection to the death of an almost 2-year-old boy.
Police arrest caretaker suspected in death of 23-month-old boy
A cold front approaches on Tuesday.
Cold front moves through Iowa on Tuesday
An Iowa ER doctor's message about the pandemic on Facebook Live is going viral.
Marshalltown doctor’s message urging people to get vaccinated goes viral
Two seriously hurt after boating accident on Mississippi River

Latest News

Dubuque Police Chief Mark Dalsing announced he is retiring after serving with the department...
Dubuque Police Chief Mark Dalsing announces retirement
Artist Ray Sorensen started the Freedom Rock tour with a goal of honoring veterans through a...
Jones County Freedom Rock unveiled
Firefighters responded to a fire coming from the iconic car sign at Rick's Auto Sales in...
Iconic Cedar Rapids car lot sign catches fire Monday night
More Iowans are heading south to help those impacted by Hurricane Ida.
Iowa FedEx driver to deliver 7,000 pounds of donated items to hurricane victims