Man charged in Illinois man’s shooting death in Davenport

Demarco Darrelle Gray, Jr., 27, of Davenport.
Demarco Darrelle Gray, Jr., 27, of Davenport.
By the Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A 27-year-old Davenport man has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of an Illinois man.

Demarco Darrelle Gray Jr. is accused of killing 25-year-old Jeremiah Earl Martinez-Brown, of East Moline, Illinois.

Gray was arrested on Tuesday. Davenport authorities said officers responded to a report of shots fired on Sunday afternoon and found Martinez-Brown wounded. He died later at a hospital.

Gray is currently being held in the Scott County Jail without bond.

