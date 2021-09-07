Man charged after allegedly stealing diesel tank in Benton County

VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A man is facing felony theft charges after allegedly taking a diesel tank from a construction site.

Jimmy James Hilleshiem, 39, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft, a class C felony.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Benton County District Court, a report was made to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office by Wendling Quarries on July 26 that a diesel fuel tank, which was on a custom-made trailer, had been taken from a construction site in the 5500 block of 22nd Avenue, north of Vinton. The business valued the items at around $17,500 total.

Deputies located the trailer on August 23 and placed sheriff’s office-owned trail cameras near the trailer for surveillance. Wet ground near the trailer would have prevented it from being moved from its location, according to the criminal complaint. Hilleshiem was allegedly seen on the camera’s video on September 3, including one of his vehicles. He later admitted to removing the camera from the location and throwing it into the Cedar River, according to deputies.

A search warrant was executed at Hilleshiem’s residence, where deputies said that he admitted to taking the camera, the tank and trailer combination, and then using the off-road diesel fuel from the tank for his personal use. Off-road fuel is diesel that is non-taxed and intended for uses not involving a vehicle driving on roads, like construction.

The criminal complaint said that Hilleshiem was “completely open about the offense and assisted with gathering evidence.”

Hilleshiem was released from the Benton County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

