Linn County Public Health offering $50 Walmart gift card as vaccine incentive

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Several vaccine clinics in the Cedar Rapids area will offer a $50 Walmart gift card to anybody who receives a COVID-19 shot, according to officials.

The clinics are planned across the city at six different Cedar Rapids Community School District buildings from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.:

Wednesday, September 8 - Wilson Middle School, 2301 J Street SW

Thursday, September 9 - Metro High School, 1212 7th Street SE

Monday, September 13 - Franklin Middle School, 300 20th Street NE

Wednesday, September 15 - Harding Middle School, 4801 Golf Street NE

Friday, September 17 - McKinley Middle School, 620 10th Street SE

Monday, September 20 - Taft Middle School, 5200 E Avenue NW

Vaccines will be made available to anybody aged 12 or older, though parents must consent for anybody under age 18 to receive the shot. The gift cards are being provided by Linn County Public Health, who is also coordinating the vaccine clinics with Cedar Rapids Schools.

More information is available at the school district’s website.

