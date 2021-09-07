Show You Care
Jones County Freedom Rock unveiled

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Nearly every county in Iowa is now home to a Freedom Rock, and Jones County is the latest to get one.

The new Freedom Rock was unveiled on Monday.

Artist Ray Sorensen started the Freedom Rock tour with a goal of honoring veterans through a piece of art in each of Iowa’s 99 counties.

Linn County is now the only one in Iowa without a Freedom Rock.

It is currently in progress and will eventually go up in Cedar Rapids.

