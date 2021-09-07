Iowa FedEx driver to deliver 7,000 pounds of donated items to hurricane victims

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - More Iowans have gone south to help those impacted by Hurricane Ida.

FedEx driver Tony Gardner left Des Moines Monday to deliver supplies to victims.

Over the weekend, he loaded his FedEx van with more than 7,000 pounds of donated food and water.

Gardner did the same thing when Hurricane Florence hit the Carolinas in 2018.

“I hope other people feel that same way and show that we can go above and beyond and look out for one another,” Gardner said.

The Cosgrove 4-H group in Johnson County also gathered supplies and left Monday for Louisiana.

Willie Ray Fairley, who helped feed people in Cedar Rapids after the derecho, is also in Louisiana feeding victims.

Both Alliant Energy and MidAmerican Energy sent more than 100 employees to assist with power restoration in Louisiana.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.