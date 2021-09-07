Iowa Donor Network on pace to set another record year for organ donations

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -More Iowans are saying ‘yes’ to being an organ donor.

”It’s really amazing that despite the pandemic, more lives were saved than ever before,” Heather Butterfield explained, spokesperson for the Iowa Donor Network.

Marci Willey of Cedar Falls was one of those lives.

”When your heart is only functioning about 10-15% on it’s own, you pretty much kind of know that you know if you are not going to be able to receive this gift, that you probably won’t make it,” Willey said.

She received a heart transplant last July at just 37-years-old.

”It was so unreal, to realize that you get to live more of your life than you did before,” Willey told us.

The Iowa Donor Network is coming off a record year with 103 donors and 300 organs transplanted in 2020. As a note, people who die of COVID-19 cannot donate their organs.

”Some people think well of course you had more organ donors last year there were more people passing away because of COVID. But in fact we had those record numbers despite COVID-19,” Butterfield said.

200 organs have already been transplanted this year, putting the Iowa Donor Network on pace for a new record in 2021. For the people on the receiving end of a life-saving transplant, it means everything.

Marci’s loved ones had a parade in her neighborhood this summer to celebrate the one year anniversary of her new heart.

”I am so thankful for my donor and my donors family. I just you know, if I wouldn’t have had that, I might not even be here right now and that just would be devastating,” Willey said.

You can register to be an organ donor here.

