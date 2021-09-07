Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa Board of Regents approve North Liberty hospital

UIHC site in North Liberty.
UIHC site in North Liberty.(KCRG File)
By the Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Iowa Board of Regents approve North Liberty hospital

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Board of Regents has approved a plan by the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to build a $230 million hospital in North Liberty, coming a week after it was approved by a state council over dozens of objections.

The Gazette reports that the regents voted unanimously to allow the health system to build the hospital as part of a nearly $400 million complex the system argues it desperately needed to relieve pressure at its other facilities.

Opponents have said the planned 300,000-square-foot, four-story, 48-bed hospital will run community hospitals in the area out of business.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed after kayak falls from trailer in Allamakee County
A cold front approaches on Tuesday.
Cold front moves through Iowa on Tuesday
Authorities have arrested a man in connection to the death of an almost 2-year-old boy.
Police arrest caretaker suspected in death of 23-month-old boy
An Iowa ER doctor's message about the pandemic on Facebook Live is going viral.
Marshalltown doctor’s message urging people to get vaccinated goes viral
Two seriously hurt after boating accident on Mississippi River

Latest News

Viewers captured an iconic Cedar Rapids sign up in flames.
Iconic Cedar Rapids car lot sign catches fire Monday night
The definition of fully vaccinated may need to change, according to the nation's top...
Epidemiologist says definition of fully vaccinated for COVID-19 may need to change
Police in Marion need your help finding 13 year-old Talaya McGee.
Operation Quickfind: Talaya Starr McGee
Voters in Dubuque will vote on a $40 million bond to improve parks and recreation across the...
Dubuque $40 million conservation bond vote to be on the ballot in November