Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Illinois State Police ask: ‘Did you lose your dentures?’

The Illinois State Police took to social media to report some lost dentures.
The Illinois State Police took to social media to report some lost dentures.(Source: Illinois State Police District 13 DuQuoin, CNN)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Folks lose lots of things at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield, but not all of them become quite so public.

The Illinois State Police took to social media to report some lost dentures.

“Are you missing something?” the Facebook post asked, with a smiling trooper holding the false teeth in the bottom of a clear plastic cup. “Thank you to the nice fairgoer that flagged us down with these abandoned chompers. You never know what you’re going to see.”

The state police also engaged in some toothy humor in the post:

Joke No. 1: “What did the dentist see at the North Pole? A molar bear!”

Joke No. 2: “What do tooth fairies have on their phones? Bluetooth!”

Possibly sensing the wisecracks were a little long in the tooth, the troopers pulled the plug on the laughing gas.

“Alright, that’s enough,” the post ends. “Seriously though, come get your teeth. Haha.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed after kayak falls from trailer in Allamakee County
A cold front approaches on Tuesday.
Cold front moves through Iowa on Tuesday
Authorities have arrested a man in connection to the death of an almost 2-year-old boy.
Police arrest caretaker suspected in death of 23-month-old boy
An Iowa ER doctor's message about the pandemic on Facebook Live is going viral.
Marshalltown doctor’s message urging people to get vaccinated goes viral
Firefighters responded to a fire coming from the iconic car sign at Rick's Auto Sales in...
Iconic Cedar Rapids car lot sign catches fire Monday night

Latest News

UIHC site in North Liberty.
Iowa Board of Regents approve North Liberty hospital
Vehicles are under water during flooding in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the...
LIVE: Biden surveys NY and NJ storm damage, talks climate change
Afghan women shout slogans during an anti-Pakistan demonstration near the Pakistan embassy in...
Taliban form all-male Afghan government of old guard members
Hurricane Ida has left extensive damage in Louisiana, and evacuees are being told stay away for...
Hurricane Ida power outages, misery persist 9 days later