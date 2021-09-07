Iconic Cedar Rapids car lot sign catches fire Monday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters responded to a fire coming from the iconic car sign at Rick’s Auto Sales in Northeast Cedar Rapids Monday night.

The sign at the business, located at 1945 42nd Street NE, features a car outlined in neon lights sitting atop a 30-foot pole.

Officials said they received reports at 7:47 p.m. about smoke coming from the sign. Later, flames were visible, coming from the front right wheel well.

Firefighters said they shut off the power to the sign and were able to extinguish the flames from the ground using a hose line.

