Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Hawkeyes vault into top 10 in AP football rankings, Cyclones slide two spots after win

Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) scores on a 56-yard touchdown run during the first half of...
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) scores on a 56-yard touchdown run during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - For the first time ever, the hottest in-state rivalry in Iowa will be a matchup between nationally-ranked football teams.

The Iowa Hawkeyes moved up 8 spots to #10 in the latest Associated Press college football rankings on Tuesday after a dominant 34-6 win over the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday. The Iowa State Cyclones, on the other hand, were punished by the AP’s poll voters for their 16-10 win over FCS Northern Iowa, sliding two spots to #9.

Iowa State hosts Iowa on Saturday, September 11, at Jack Trice Stadium for a 3:36 p.m. kickoff. It will be the first time the two schools meet while both are ranked, and only the second time ever that the Hawkeyes have played a ranked Cyclones team. The last time was in 1978, when Iowa State won 31-0.

Saturday’s Cy-Hawk game will be televised nationally by ABC, including on KCRG-TV9. ESPN’s College GameDay broadcast will originate from Ames ahead of the game on Saturday morning.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed after kayak falls from trailer in Allamakee County
A cold front approaches on Tuesday.
Cold front moves through Iowa on Tuesday
Authorities have arrested a man in connection to the death of an almost 2-year-old boy.
Police arrest caretaker suspected in death of 23-month-old boy
An Iowa ER doctor's message about the pandemic on Facebook Live is going viral.
Marshalltown doctor’s message urging people to get vaccinated goes viral
Firefighters responded to a fire coming from the iconic car sign at Rick's Auto Sales in...
Iconic Cedar Rapids car lot sign catches fire Monday night

Latest News

The Kid Captain tradition is back again this year.
Urbandale 8-year-old excited to be Kid Captain at Cy-Hawk game
”If I can give back to fans and people as much as I can, that’s my biggest goal of being a...
Hawkeyes basketball player sells new clothing line for a good cause
Fans watching the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium
Fans return to Kinnick, enjoy sale of alcohol inside stadium
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2013, file photo, ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso, center, talks to...
ESPN College GameDay returning to Ames for Cyclone, Hawkeye matchup