Hawkeyes vault into top 10 in AP football rankings, Cyclones slide two spots after win

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - For the first time ever, the hottest in-state rivalry in Iowa will be a matchup between nationally-ranked football teams.

The Iowa Hawkeyes moved up 8 spots to #10 in the latest Associated Press college football rankings on Tuesday after a dominant 34-6 win over the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday. The Iowa State Cyclones, on the other hand, were punished by the AP’s poll voters for their 16-10 win over FCS Northern Iowa, sliding two spots to #9.

Iowa State hosts Iowa on Saturday, September 11, at Jack Trice Stadium for a 3:36 p.m. kickoff. It will be the first time the two schools meet while both are ranked, and only the second time ever that the Hawkeyes have played a ranked Cyclones team. The last time was in 1978, when Iowa State won 31-0.

Saturday’s Cy-Hawk game will be televised nationally by ABC, including on KCRG-TV9. ESPN’s College GameDay broadcast will originate from Ames ahead of the game on Saturday morning.

