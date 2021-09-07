Hawkeyes basketball player sells new clothing line for a good cause

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Keegan Murray shook hands and took selfies with fans as they bought his new clothing collection at this Hy-Vee Grocery store in Dubuque. A portion of his sales will be donated to the Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

“I’m using it especially with the gold shirts, I’m using it to spread awareness to the Children’s Hospitals it’s something that I really wanted to do when I got into Iowa. Last year with the covid year I wasn’t able to go to the Children’s hospital and do anything with it so I think this is just one way I would be able to do that.”

Hy-Vee is the first store to sell Keegan’s Signature apparel. Murray signed with Zoarc Athletics, a brand based in Dubuque.

“So we’re doing t-shirts, sweatshirts, uh for right now and we plan on expanding that the brand also carries a wide variety of apparel items from hats, to jackets, sweat pants,” says Conner Weitz who is the owner of Zorac Athletics.

“With the new rules with the NIL, now college athletes can use their name, image and likeness to benefit from and so through that’s kind of what created the opportunity for us to bring Keegan on board and work with our brand.”

Weitz has been waiting for this change in N-I-L policy. Before he had to wait for student-athletes to graduate before making his pitch with Zorc. He even makes athletic wear for Former Hawkeye Football player Keith Duncan.

“I mean it’s been a challenge but it’s something it’s definitely worth it, it’s worth fighting through the challenges trying to build it, and eventually we’re gonna be able to add more get more help and so that’s kinda with the long term vision,” says Weitz

Murray says, ”If I can give back to fans and people as much as I can, that’s my biggest goal of being a student-athlete here at Iowa.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.