Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Grant County, WI Sheriff’s Office looking for hit-and-run suspect

(WMBF)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANT COUNTY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - Law enforcement in Grant County, Wisconsin are asking for help locating a vehicle they say was involved in a hit-and-run.

Officials described the vehicle as a maroon Chevrolet Lumina, or Monte Carlo, between the years of 1995-2001.

It is reportedly missing the driver’s side mirror.

In a Facebook post, officials said the hit-and-run occurred in the Jamestown Township on or about August 31.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Granty County, Wisconsin Sheriff’s Office at 608-723-2157.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a Chevrolet Lumina or Monte Carlo between the years of 1995 to...

Posted by Grant County Sheriff's Office, WI on Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed after kayak falls from trailer in Allamakee County
A cold front approaches on Tuesday.
Cold front moves through Iowa on Tuesday
Authorities have arrested a man in connection to the death of an almost 2-year-old boy.
Police arrest caretaker suspected in death of 23-month-old boy
An Iowa ER doctor's message about the pandemic on Facebook Live is going viral.
Marshalltown doctor’s message urging people to get vaccinated goes viral
Two seriously hurt after boating accident on Mississippi River

Latest News

Police arrested 47-year-old David John Smith after a car chase early Tuesday morning.
Cedar Rapids police arrest man after early morning car chase
Marion police are asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old. Officials said Talaya Starr...
Operation Quickfind: 13-year-old Talaya Starr McGee
Dubuque Police Chief Mark Dalsing announced he is retiring after serving with the department...
Dubuque Police Chief Mark Dalsing announces retirement
Artist Ray Sorensen started the Freedom Rock tour with a goal of honoring veterans through a...
Jones County Freedom Rock unveiled