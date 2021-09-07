Grant County, WI Sheriff’s Office looking for hit-and-run suspect

GRANT COUNTY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - Law enforcement in Grant County, Wisconsin are asking for help locating a vehicle they say was involved in a hit-and-run.

Officials described the vehicle as a maroon Chevrolet Lumina, or Monte Carlo, between the years of 1995-2001.

It is reportedly missing the driver’s side mirror.

In a Facebook post, officials said the hit-and-run occurred in the Jamestown Township on or about August 31.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Granty County, Wisconsin Sheriff’s Office at 608-723-2157.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a Chevrolet Lumina or Monte Carlo between the years of 1995 to... Posted by Grant County Sheriff's Office, WI on Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.