Grant County, WI Sheriff’s Office looking for hit-and-run suspect
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRANT COUNTY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - Law enforcement in Grant County, Wisconsin are asking for help locating a vehicle they say was involved in a hit-and-run.
Officials described the vehicle as a maroon Chevrolet Lumina, or Monte Carlo, between the years of 1995-2001.
It is reportedly missing the driver’s side mirror.
In a Facebook post, officials said the hit-and-run occurred in the Jamestown Township on or about August 31.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Granty County, Wisconsin Sheriff’s Office at 608-723-2157.
