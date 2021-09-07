Show You Care
Former Albia high school coach arrested in Indiana

Aaron Koester.
Aaron Koester.(Courtesy: Monroe County Jail)
By Anne Hughes
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
AMES, Iowa (KYOU) -A former high school coach from Albia, Iowa is now facing several sexual abuse charges.

Police say 36-year old Aaron Koester was arrested following an investigation by the Albia Police Department and the Division of Criminal Investigation. Indiana police arrested Koester on September 3 and extradited him to the Monroe County Jail on September 5. Koester remains in the Monroe County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

Koester, who is a former high school coach, has been charged with multiple felony counts of sexual abuse against a minor. Court records say the victim was under the age of 13 and was abused over a two-year period.

The charges against Koester include two counts of Sexual Abuse in the 2nd Degree and two counts of Sexual Abuse in the 3rd Degree. These charges are not the result of interactions Koester had as a coach.

This investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albia Police Department at (641) 932-7815.

