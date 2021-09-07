Dubuque Police Chief Mark Dalsing announces retirement

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Police Chief Mark Dalsing announced his retirement on Tuesday.

Dalsing has served with the Dubuque Police Department for 32 years. He started with the department in September 1989, and has been the chief of police since February 2010.

In a news release, officials said Dalsing’s retirement will become effective on September 25.

“Chief Dalsing’s long and distinguished career is a testament to his commitment to making Dubuque a safe and secure community, illustrated by a crime clearance rate that, at over 90 percent, is double the national average, and a 32 percent reduction in Part 1 Crimes from 2015 to 2020,” said City Manager Mike Van Milligen. “Mark has focused on supporting a team of police officers that act with integrity and compassion, with a focus on equity and community engagement. I am grateful that Mark selected public service as a career and congratulate him on a well-deserved retirement.”

The city is looking for a firm that will help select a new police chief by the end of the year.

Assistant Chief of Police Jeremy Jensen will serve as interim police chief until a new chief is hired. Jensen has served with the department since March 1994, and has served as assistant police chief since December 2017.

