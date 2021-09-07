Show You Care
Dubuque institutes mask mandate in city facilities

Dubuque City Hall on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 (Charlie Grant/KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Visitors to city-owned facilities in Dubuque will need to wear masks and practice social distancing, according to the city.

Mayor Roy D. Buol issued the proclamation on Tuesday to implement the mandate for masks that cover the mouth and nose, basing the move on continued high rates of community spread of COVID-19 in the area. It applies to people two years old or older that enter a city building. Buol also encouraged residents to wear masks in other public spaces, but could not mandate it due to state law.

Exceptions for the mandate apply to a person who has trouble breathing or requires the use of oxygen or a ventilator, anybody who is unconscious or incapacitated, anybody who has been directed by a medical, legal, or behavioral health official to not wear a mask, or people involved in a public safety role.

Buol said that the proclamation for mask-wearing will not be removed until the county’s virus transmission enters the “low” category, or upon recommendation of the Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team.

