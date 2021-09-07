Dubuque to hold virtual meeting to gather feedback on transportation concerns

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque city leaders announced a virtual meeting for next week that will gather feedback on concerns related to transportation.

Last year, Dubuque was selected to participate in the EPA’s Building Blocks for Sustainable Communities Program.

EPA consultants will lead the meeting at 11 a.m. on September 14.

The city says topics will include bike or scooter sharing programs, vehicle technology, and infrastructure.

The city is also encouraging people to take a survey online. You can find it here.

To participate in the virtual meeting, residents must register in advance here.

