Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Cold front today will bring some clouds and breezy conditions

Winds may gust to 30 mph this afternoon
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:10 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This week’s weather continues to look very quiet overall. Today, a cold front will move across our area, increasing the clouds and bringing up the wind from the northwest. Gusts to 30mph may occur in spots this afternoon. At this point, this front continues to look like it’ll pass through with no rainfall. Tonight and tomorrow, the cooler air drops south. Lows should drop to the upper 40s to lower 50s with highs tomorrow in the mid-70s. Plan on sunny, dry weather through the weekend as temperatures will warm back to the 80s again. At this time, weather conditions continue to look nice for the Cy-Hawk game in Ames on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed after kayak falls from trailer in Allamakee County
Authorities have arrested a man in connection to the death of an almost 2-year-old boy.
Police arrest caretaker suspected in death of 23-month-old boy
An Iowa ER doctor's message about the pandemic on Facebook Live is going viral.
Marshalltown doctor’s message urging people to get vaccinated goes viral
Two seriously hurt after boating accident on Mississippi River
A cold front approaches on Tuesday.
Cold front moves through Iowa on Tuesday

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
A cold front approaches on Tuesday.
Cold front moves through Iowa on Tuesday
A cold front approaches on Tuesday.
First Alert Forecast
Labor Day Forecast
Nice Labor Day forecast