Cold front today will bring some clouds and breezy conditions

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This week’s weather continues to look very quiet overall. Today, a cold front will move across our area, increasing the clouds and bringing up the wind from the northwest. Gusts to 30mph may occur in spots this afternoon. At this point, this front continues to look like it’ll pass through with no rainfall. Tonight and tomorrow, the cooler air drops south. Lows should drop to the upper 40s to lower 50s with highs tomorrow in the mid-70s. Plan on sunny, dry weather through the weekend as temperatures will warm back to the 80s again. At this time, weather conditions continue to look nice for the Cy-Hawk game in Ames on Saturday.

