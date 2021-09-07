Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Cedar Rapids police arrest man after early morning car chase

Police arrested 47-year-old David John Smith after a car chase early Tuesday morning.
Police arrested 47-year-old David John Smith after a car chase early Tuesday morning.(CRPD)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a man early Tuesday morning after they said he led them on a car chase.

In a news release, officials said the chase started at about 1:43 a.m. when an officer tried to pull over a 2004 Nissan Maxima for careless driving on Ellis Boulevard.

Police said the driver, later identified as 47-year-old David John Smith, refused to stop, going through a stop sign at 5th Street and E Avenue. Police report Smith was clocked at speeds of 50-56 mph heading eastbound across the E Avenue Bridge.

The chase continued to Interstate 380 where officials said Smith shut off the vehicle’s headlights. Smith reportedly exited I-380 at the H Avenue exit.

Officials said Smith hit a light pole in the area of 11th Street and Hubbard Avenue NE, then fled on foot.

Police were able to catch Smith a short time later.

He faces charges of attempting to elude, driving while barred, following too close, careless driving, three counts of failure to obey traffic control device, failure to maintain control, failure to use headlamps when required, and failure to provide proof of financial liability.

A 39-year-old passenger in the vehicle was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed after kayak falls from trailer in Allamakee County
A cold front approaches on Tuesday.
Cold front moves through Iowa on Tuesday
Authorities have arrested a man in connection to the death of an almost 2-year-old boy.
Police arrest caretaker suspected in death of 23-month-old boy
An Iowa ER doctor's message about the pandemic on Facebook Live is going viral.
Marshalltown doctor’s message urging people to get vaccinated goes viral
Two seriously hurt after boating accident on Mississippi River

Latest News

Grant County, WI Sheriff’s Office looking for hit-and-run suspect
Marion police are asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old. Officials said Talaya Starr...
Operation Quickfind: 13-year-old Talaya Starr McGee
Dubuque Police Chief Mark Dalsing announced he is retiring after serving with the department...
Dubuque Police Chief Mark Dalsing announces retirement
Artist Ray Sorensen started the Freedom Rock tour with a goal of honoring veterans through a...
Jones County Freedom Rock unveiled