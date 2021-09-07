Cedar Rapids police arrest man after early morning car chase

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a man early Tuesday morning after they said he led them on a car chase.

In a news release, officials said the chase started at about 1:43 a.m. when an officer tried to pull over a 2004 Nissan Maxima for careless driving on Ellis Boulevard.

Police said the driver, later identified as 47-year-old David John Smith, refused to stop, going through a stop sign at 5th Street and E Avenue. Police report Smith was clocked at speeds of 50-56 mph heading eastbound across the E Avenue Bridge.

The chase continued to Interstate 380 where officials said Smith shut off the vehicle’s headlights. Smith reportedly exited I-380 at the H Avenue exit.

Officials said Smith hit a light pole in the area of 11th Street and Hubbard Avenue NE, then fled on foot.

Police were able to catch Smith a short time later.

He faces charges of attempting to elude, driving while barred, following too close, careless driving, three counts of failure to obey traffic control device, failure to maintain control, failure to use headlamps when required, and failure to provide proof of financial liability.

A 39-year-old passenger in the vehicle was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

