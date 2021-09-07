Show You Care
Animal welfare organizations holding disaster relief supply drive for shelters impacted by Hurricane Ida

By Becky Phelps
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) -A group of more than 15 animal welfare organizations across Eastern Iowa are collecting donations to help shelters in Louisiana impacted by Hurricane Ida.

They’re collecting donations like plastic kennels, dry cat and dog food and pet nurser bottles, as well as financial donations for the Humane Society of Louisiana.

Thank you so much to The Shop Auto Repair for the use of their enclosed trailer as a donation collection point, and to...

Posted by It Takes A Village Animal Rescue & Resources on Monday, September 6, 2021

Glenda Fillenworth has run Canine Corner and Cats Too! in Cedar Rapids for 35 years, and this is far from her first time helping organize disaster relief. “Hurricane Katrina, 16 years ago and we put together an enormous group of volunteers,” says Fillenworth. “We made two trips down there with supplies, we brought back 48 dogs and 8 cats.” Her business is one of several drop off sites. “We just want to make this big and bold and we want to show them that Iowa knows how to handle disasters.”

It Takes A Village Animal Rescue & Resources in Muscatine is leading the charge for donations. They’re working with the Humane Society of Louisiana, and will drive supplies down to where they’re needed-but they won’t come back with empty trucks. “We’re going to take dogs back as well. Quite a few of those organizations have a greed to find a foster or locations in their shelter, so we can help relieve the animal burden that’s down there,” says Meagan Koehler, president of It Takes A Village Animal Rescue & Resources.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has already conducted more than 150 animal rescues in the wake of Hurricane Ida. “Animals that didn’t get evacuated, they’re set up in sort of temporary shelter areas, and they are daily running transports out of Louisiana to any shelters in the country or rescues in the country that can help,” says Koehler.

The items most requested are:

  • Canned cat food
  • 2 oz. Pet nurser bottles
  • Kitten milk replacer formula
  • Kitty litter
  • Plastic kennels
  • Martingale dog collars
  • Slip leads
  • Dry cat/dog food
  • Regular/XL pee pads
  • Grease resistant fast food paper boats
  • Newsprint packing paper

The main donation drop-off locations are at Canine Corner and Cats Too! at 1201 8th St NW, Cedar Rapids, the Petsmart at 5235 Elmore Avenue, Davenport, and the Hy Vee on 2nd Ave in Muscatine.

