Working Iowa: Multiple job openings at Midland Concrete Products

By Jay Greene
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - Midland Concrete Products, based in Hiawatha, produces a wide variety of landscape materials.

“We do large retaining walls, pavers, seat walls, steps, just anything for landscape products,” said location manager Travis Luer. “The requests would go to the salesmen, and then the salesmen contact us to produce the product.”

Right now the company is looking to hire a number of people between its two facilities. It’s all due to the high demand for their products.

“Repairs from the derecho, new projects, new construction, residential projects, people sprucing up their backyard,” he said. “It’s kinda all over across the board.”

They’re looking to fill a wide variety of positions.

“Primarily, we’re looking for plant work, laborers in the plant,” he said. “They come in and strip the molds, they prep the molds, they clean the molds, and then they put them back together, so we can pour the molds and do it all over again the next day.”

Luer said no experience is necessary. They’ll do all the training in-house.

“The candidate just needs to be someone that wants to work, that wants to show up every day and have a good attitude and eager to work,” Luer said.

Click or tap here to learn more about job opportunities at Midland Concrete Products.

