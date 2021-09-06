Show You Care
Waterloo City Council to consider deadline for Griffin patch removal form police clothing

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This week, the Waterloo City Council is set to consider a resolution to place a deadline on removing the Griffin patch from police clothing.

It would have the old design completely removed from all police uniforms and properties by September 30.

Weapons would be the exception, and would get phased out over a longer period of time.

The logo change comes after some said the previous design, adopted in 1964, resembled a Ku Klux Klan dragon.

The insignia has since been changed to a solid yellow patch with red lettering featuring the words “Waterloo Police.”

The Waterloo City Council voted on Monday 5-2 in favor of replacing the existing Waterloo...
The Waterloo City Council voted on Monday 5-2 in favor of replacing the existing Waterloo police logo.(Waterloo Police)

See old logo:

Waterloo Police
Waterloo Police(Waterloo Police)

