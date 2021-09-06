Police investigate shooting death of man in Davenport
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Police are investigating the shooting death this weekend of an Illinois man on a Davenport street.
The Quad-City Times reports that the shooting happened Sunday afternoon, when officers were called to an area along Nevada Avenue for reports of gunfire.
Arriving officers found a man with gunshot wounds who was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police later identified the victim as 25-year-old Jeremiah Earl Martinez-Brown, of East Moline, Illinois.
Investigators believe Martinez-Brown was the target of the shooting, but had not announced any arrests in the case by Monday morning.
