Nice Labor Day forecast

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Happy Labor Day! Expect a nice day ahead as highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s with plenty of sunshine.

Expect a few more clouds tomorrow as our next front moves in. It lacks moisture across eastern Iowa, but an isolated shower may be possible. Most will stay dry with highs again in the upper 70s and low 80s. Behind the front will be cooler and breezy conditions. Highs the rest of the week in the mid to upper 70s with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s. High pressure continues to build in through the rest of the week keeping us dry. Have a great day!

