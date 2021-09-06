Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Nice Labor Day forecast

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 3:58 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Happy Labor Day! Expect a nice day ahead as highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s with plenty of sunshine.

Expect a few more clouds tomorrow as our next front moves in. It lacks moisture across eastern Iowa, but an isolated shower may be possible. Most will stay dry with highs again in the upper 70s and low 80s. Behind the front will be cooler and breezy conditions. Highs the rest of the week in the mid to upper 70s with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s. High pressure continues to build in through the rest of the week keeping us dry. Have a great day!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A roadway crash.
One person killed, another injured in rollover crash in Monticello
A crash was reported.
Two killed, two hurt in Floyd County crash
Mary Umbarger
At 74, demolition derby winner dubbed ‘Queen of the Ring’ is forever young
A police car.
Man charged after bicycle crash kills northwest Iowa woman
Two seriously hurt after boating accident on Mississippi River

Latest News

Labor Day Forecast
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Another nice one on the way tomorrow
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
An isolated shower is possible late Sunday.
Overall great weather to wrap up the holiday weekend