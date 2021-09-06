Show You Care
Motorcyclist killed after kayak falls from trailer in Allamakee County

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A motorcyclist died in Allamakee County Sunday morning after being hit by a kayak that flew off a trailer being pulled by a vehicle in front of him.

The Iowa State Patrol said 75-year-old John Thein of Guttenberg died just before 11 a.m.

He was driving his motorcycle on County Road X-26 south of Rossville behind a pickup pulling a trailer with kayaks when one came loose. It flew off the trailer and hit Thein.

The incident is still under investigation.

