Motorcyclist killed after kayak falls from trailer in Allamakee County

ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A motorcyclist died in Allamakee County Sunday morning after being hit by a kayak that flew off a trailer being pulled by a vehicle in front of him.

The Iowa State Patrol said 75-year-old John Thein of Guttenberg died just before 11 a.m.

He was driving his motorcycle on County Road X-26 south of Rossville behind a pickup pulling a trailer with kayaks when one came loose. It flew off the trailer and hit Thein.

The incident is still under investigation.

