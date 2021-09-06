Marshalltown doctor’s message urging people to get vaccinated goes viral

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (WOI) - An Iowa Emergency Room doctor’s message urging people to get vaccinated is going viral.

UnityPoint Health Marshalltown Dr. Lance VanGundy said he was fed up after four days in a row of long shifts, and a few conversations with unvaccinated patients skeptical of the vaccines.

“I feel like I wouldn’t be doing my job if I didn’t say something,” Dr. VanGundy said.

So, from the front seat of his car, still in scrubs, he went live on Facebook last week.

He talked about not being able to admit patients or find open ICU beds in Iowa.

The video now has more than 2,100, and more than 17,000 views.

“I was just flabbergasted that I had just met a few more people who had access to the vaccine and these people were scared of taking the vaccine, and I just felt like it was time for me to say something,” he said.

VanGundy said the goal of the video was to share how COVID-19 is burdening the hospital system.

He wants Iowans to take the virus seriously and get vaccinated.

