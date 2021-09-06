Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Many enjoy time outside on the “unofficial” last day of summer

By Libbie Randall
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Summer’s end is getting closer which means more people are trying to soak up every bit of free time outside.

Labor Day Weekend saw a steady flow of cars towing boats that came through many of the docks near Sugar Bottom and Lake MacBride in Johnson County.

One family said they wanted to get one last ride in before they had to put their pontoon away for the colder months.

“We’re going boating! We’re taking the fully depreciated USS Pontoon boat out today and join some sunny weather and waves.,” said Danielle Sitzman.

Another group made plans to go kayaking. Julie and Brad Campbell spent most of the weekend camping and decided to end the weekend, and the summer, on the lake.

“We just love outdoors, we love nature, it takes away a lot of stress. It feels like we’re free outside,” said Julie.

Some families say they plan to get a few more boating or camping trips in this year, but for many people, like the Campbells, today marked the end of another summer season.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A roadway crash.
One person killed, another injured in rollover crash in Monticello
Motorcyclist killed after kayak falls from trailer in Allamakee County
A crash was reported.
Two killed, two hurt in Floyd County crash
Two seriously hurt after boating accident on Mississippi River
Mary Umbarger
At 74, demolition derby winner dubbed ‘Queen of the Ring’ is forever young

Latest News

Labor Day Weekend saw a steady flow of cars towing boats that came through many of the docks...
People enjoy last days of summer
An Iowa ER doctor's message about the pandemic on Facebook Live is going viral.
Marshalltown doctor’s message urging people to get vaccinated goes viral
FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2021, file photo, police officer Jennifer Leeman is receives a COVID-19...
First responders nationwide resist COVID vaccine mandates
A Missouri woman who's pregnant and got COVID-19 was rushed to the hospital and had to deliver...
Pregnant Missouri mother gets COVID, delivers early