Many enjoy time outside on the “unofficial” last day of summer

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Summer’s end is getting closer which means more people are trying to soak up every bit of free time outside.

Labor Day Weekend saw a steady flow of cars towing boats that came through many of the docks near Sugar Bottom and Lake MacBride in Johnson County.

One family said they wanted to get one last ride in before they had to put their pontoon away for the colder months.

“We’re going boating! We’re taking the fully depreciated USS Pontoon boat out today and join some sunny weather and waves.,” said Danielle Sitzman.

Another group made plans to go kayaking. Julie and Brad Campbell spent most of the weekend camping and decided to end the weekend, and the summer, on the lake.

“We just love outdoors, we love nature, it takes away a lot of stress. It feels like we’re free outside,” said Julie.

Some families say they plan to get a few more boating or camping trips in this year, but for many people, like the Campbells, today marked the end of another summer season.

