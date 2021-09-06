Iowans step up to help hurricane Ida victims

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cosgrove Hustlers 4-H Group out of Johnson County is packing up supplies to head to Louisiana to help out Hurricane Ida victims. Among the group, the Christner family loaded up a u-haul with food, water, and hygiene items to take to Louisiana. The family knows firsthand how it feels to fall on hard times.

" Our family specifically we live in a camper we lost our home at the beginning of July. And when we saw all the victims from hurricane ida we decided that it was really super important to try to help out other people,” says Misty Christiner

Joe Christiner rented a Uhaul and the family went to Facebook to ask for donations family was overwhelmed by the community support.

We know what it’s like to sit in a position where we need help and where it’s good to know other people care and so we just want to make sure that all of the victims down in Louisiana specifically where we’re headed that we care, and that we love them and that we want to help.”

Joe and Misty’s daughters also volunteered for the cause.

” We’re collecting uh sanitary items food items, animal items anything in that assort,” says Mckenzie Burnett.

If asked if they would help again, Cosgrove Hustlers would do it in a heartbeat.

“This is definitely more than we expected and more than our goal was originally. And we’re just really grateful. We’re just really grateful”

The Family plans to leave at 4 am to make a trip all the way to Louisiana to help out people in need.

