Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa child care centers struggle to find staff

By WOI
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa (WOI) - Child care centers across the U.S. and here in Iowa are struggling to find staff.

Riverview Early Childhood Center in Webster City said it comes down to pay.

They say they can’t compete to pay employees what other businesses are offering, which leads to limited capacities.

They warn some centers may deal with lower quality care, and it can be even worse in rural communities.

Organizations say parent’s can’t afford to pay more.

“We’re in this sad reality where the people that care for our children every single day are paid less than the people that care for our cheeseburgers,” Building Families Executive Director McKinley Bailey said.

Riverview has found success in hiring with a public, private partnership.

The county, city, and local businesses chip in to provide bonuses to employees.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A roadway crash.
One person killed, another injured in rollover crash in Monticello
A crash was reported.
Two killed, two hurt in Floyd County crash
Mary Umbarger
At 74, demolition derby winner dubbed ‘Queen of the Ring’ is forever young
A police car.
Man charged after bicycle crash kills northwest Iowa woman
Two seriously hurt after boating accident on Mississippi River

Latest News

The damage left by Hurricane Ida could have an impact on Iowa's soybean farmers if power isn't...
Hurricane Ida damage could impact Iowa soybean industry
The Taliban is now in full control of Afghanistan.
Taliban now in full control of Afghanistan
A group out of Johnson County is heading to Louisiana to help out Hurricane Ida victims.
Iowans step up to help hurricane Ida victims
A food pantry installed in Wellington Heights in Cedar Rapids has quickly become a popular...
Feed Iowa First food pantry brings free vegetables to Wellington Heights