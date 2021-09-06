Iowa child care centers struggle to find staff

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa (WOI) - Child care centers across the U.S. and here in Iowa are struggling to find staff.

Riverview Early Childhood Center in Webster City said it comes down to pay.

They say they can’t compete to pay employees what other businesses are offering, which leads to limited capacities.

They warn some centers may deal with lower quality care, and it can be even worse in rural communities.

Organizations say parent’s can’t afford to pay more.

“We’re in this sad reality where the people that care for our children every single day are paid less than the people that care for our cheeseburgers,” Building Families Executive Director McKinley Bailey said.

Riverview has found success in hiring with a public, private partnership.

The county, city, and local businesses chip in to provide bonuses to employees.

