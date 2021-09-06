Hurricane Ida damage may impact Iowa soybean industry

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The damage left by Hurricane Ida could have an impact on Iowa’s soybean farmers if power isn’t returned.

The Iowa Soybean Association says about 60 percent of the state’s soybeans are exported through the Mississippi River into the Gulf of Mexico.

But the area where the beans are loaded on ships for export is currently without power.

The association notes the busiest time to move soybeans down the Mississippi is from late September to February. It’s why they hope power and damages can be fixed quickly.

“If we have a bottleneck in the Gulf of Mexico, we will not be able to move those soybeans as successfully in a timely way as we normally would,” said Aaron Putze, the senior director of information and education for the Iowa Soybean Association.

It’s still too early to tell how harsh the impact may be.

The Iowa Soybean Association said they expect to learn more about the damage down south in the coming days.

