Fans return to Kinnick, enjoy sale of alcohol inside stadium

IOWA CITY Iowa (KCRG) - Melrose Avenue in Iowa City was back to it’s usual game day hustle and bustle on Saturday. Once fans were inside Kinnick, the stadium roared like many are used to.

The Hawkeye football team opened up their season at home against Indiana. Many fans said they were just glad to be back around football.

“I was like majorly depressed that we couldn’t come back to Kinnick,” said Elizabeth Comried about last season. “Now that we’re back to Kinnick, it feels like home. I love it.”

Even Hoosier fans enjoyed watching a live game. For Charlie Schneider of Minneapolis, Minn., it was his first time at an Iowa game.

“It’s smaller than I thought,” he said. “It’s really loud and the people are really nice here,” Schneider added.

Some were there celebrating milestones.

“It’s my birthday,” said Ben Merrick of Iowa City who was celebrating turning 10 years old with his family.

“It’s our five year wedding anniversary,” explained James and Stephanie Halligan.

New to the stadium this year, was the sale of alcohol. For those of age, plenty of brews including local options were available for purchase.

“It’s been worth it,” said Stephanie. “It feels like it’s Christmas in Iowa,” added James.

Those working booths in the stadium, said they were kept busy for the entirety of the game.

“The first day has been great. The fans are excited. They are really happy that there is beer, seltzers and craft beers available,” said Randy Weisheit.

Weisheit added there’s still a few kinks they hope to work out heading into the next game.

“We sold out the craft beers twice. We sold out the seltzers twice,” Weisheit said as other employees were rolling cases of Coors Light to another area inside the stadium.

Although it’s an adjustment for fans and stadium workers, most say they are happy to have the option.

“It’s weird. We’ve never done it before, but I love it. I think when you come from Iowa, that’s what we all know. We grow corn, we drink beer. It is what it is,” said Comried.

