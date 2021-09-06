Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

DMPD charge man for allegedly shooting 14-year-old brother in head with stolen gun

Titan Chaney Charged
Titan Chaney Charged(Courtesy: KCRG-TV9)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A 19-year-old Des Moines man has been charged with felony child neglect and theft after shooting his 14-year-old brother in the face Saturday at a home on the city’s south side, according to court documents.

In a criminal complaint filed Sunday, Des Moines police Det. Brad Youngblut wrote that that Titan Chaney, 19, shot his 14-year-old brother while handling one of two semiautomatic handguns he recently stole from an acquaintance.

Chaney’s girlfriend, 1-month-old son and 16-year-old brother were in the same room together at the home on the 5600 block of SW 5th Place when the shooting happened, according to the complaint.

Youngblut wrote that the parties involved attempted to make “false statements” about what had happened and that the guns were initially hidden in the woods.

The detective wrote that police discovered inconsistencies during their investigation and Chaney eventually admitted to stealing the guns and shooting his brother.

Chaney’s brother remains hospitalized but is expected to survive, police said Sunday.

Chaney remained in the Polk County Jail on a $55,000 cash bond as of Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A roadway crash.
One person killed, another injured in rollover crash in Monticello
Cedar Rapids Police investigate shots fired incident
Protest at Fiji house in Iowa City.
Search warrant confirms photo evidence, investigation of alleged University of Iowa fraternity rape
A crash was reported.
Two killed, two hurt in Floyd County crash
The Iowa State Patrol is again urging Iowans to drive safely to prevent a serious accident...
Iowa State Patrol stops motorcyclist with instructional permit going 117 mph

Latest News

Two seriously hurt after boating accident on Mississippi River
Mohaned Musa Ishag, 18, of Des Moines.
Second suspect arrested in fatal shooting in Des Moines
A police car.
Man charged after bicycle crash kills northwest Iowa woman
A roadway crash.
One person killed, another injured in rollover crash in Monticello