DMPD charge man for allegedly shooting 14-year-old brother in head with stolen gun

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A 19-year-old Des Moines man has been charged with felony child neglect and theft after shooting his 14-year-old brother in the face Saturday at a home on the city’s south side, according to court documents.

In a criminal complaint filed Sunday, Des Moines police Det. Brad Youngblut wrote that that Titan Chaney, 19, shot his 14-year-old brother while handling one of two semiautomatic handguns he recently stole from an acquaintance.

Chaney’s girlfriend, 1-month-old son and 16-year-old brother were in the same room together at the home on the 5600 block of SW 5th Place when the shooting happened, according to the complaint.

Youngblut wrote that the parties involved attempted to make “false statements” about what had happened and that the guns were initially hidden in the woods.

The detective wrote that police discovered inconsistencies during their investigation and Chaney eventually admitted to stealing the guns and shooting his brother.

Chaney’s brother remains hospitalized but is expected to survive, police said Sunday.

Chaney remained in the Polk County Jail on a $55,000 cash bond as of Sunday afternoon.

