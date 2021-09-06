Cold front moves through Iowa on Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Extremely quiet weather continues over the next several days, despite the approach of a cold front tonight into Tuesday.

A lack of moisture ahead of the front in our region will prevent it from doing much else than shifting our winds and pulling in cooler and even drier air. You’ll notice the northwest breezes on Tuesday and Wednesday during the day as temperatures go from the low to mid 80s Tuesday to the low to mid 70s on Wednesday for highs.

Tomorrow night could feature lows in the upper 40s for many.

No rain chances appear on our 9-day forecast, though temperatures do warm somewhat toward next weekend.

