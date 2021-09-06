Alcohol sales at Kinnick did not lead to increase in incidents, officials say

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol says it did not see an increase in alcohol-related incidents at Kinnick Stadium during the season opener.

Saturday was the first time fans could buy alcohol during an Iowa Hawkeye Football game.

Trooper Bob Conrad said there were no arrests and no traffic accidents.

But he did say officers escorted some people out of the stadium due to disorderly conduct.

“It really was a great game, we really didn’t have the typical issues, whether it was traffic, whether it was people being unruly,” Iowa State Patrol Trooper Bob Conrad said. “You know, I’d even say the sportsman conduct was really good.”

Authorities are reminding people to be responsible when drinking.

