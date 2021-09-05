Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Two seriously hurt after boating accident on Mississippi River

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SABULA, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa DNR Conservation Officers responded to a boat crash on the Mississippi River on Sunday morning that left two people with serious injuries.

The crash happened around 10:30am, north of Sabula near river mile marker 542, when one vessel failed to maintain proper following distance, hitting and ramping the vessel in front. The crash caused serious injuries to an occupant and an operator of one of the vessels. One adult male was taken to MercyOne Clinton Medical Center and one adult female was airlifted to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, IL.

All safety equipment was properly in place on both vessels and passengers required to wear personal flotation devices were wearing them at the time the crash occurred.  Alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the crash.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources assisted the Iowa DNR with the investigation.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police investigate shots fired incident
A roadway crash.
One person killed, another injured in rollover crash in Monticello
Protest at Fiji house in Iowa City.
Search warrant confirms photo evidence, investigation of alleged University of Iowa fraternity rape
A crash was reported.
Two killed, two hurt in Floyd County crash
The Iowa State Patrol is again urging Iowans to drive safely to prevent a serious accident...
Iowa State Patrol stops motorcyclist with instructional permit going 117 mph

Latest News

Mohaned Musa Ishag, 18, of Des Moines.
Second suspect arrested in fatal shooting in Des Moines
A police car.
Man charged after bicycle crash kills northwest Iowa woman
A roadway crash.
One person killed, another injured in rollover crash in Monticello
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2013, file photo, ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso, center, talks to...
ESPN College GameDay returning to Ames for Cyclone, Hawkeye matchup