Two killed, two hurt in Floyd County crash

COLWELL, Iowa (KCRG) - A two-vehicle crash north of Charles City killed both of one of the vehicle’s occupants and hurt two others, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 2:09 p.m. on Saturday, August 4, the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of a crash near the corner of Underwood Avenue and 140th Street, west of Colwell. Deputies believe that a 2012 Ford Edge was traveling southbound on Underwood Avenue when it crossed the road’s centerline and collided head-on with a 2019 Ford Flex.

Chris Andersen, 77, the driver of the Flex, and Anita Andersen, 76, a passenger in the Flex, both of Mason City, were killed in the crash. Two people in the Edge sustained injuries and were taken to Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City via ambulance. All people involved in the crash were wearing a seatbelt.

The Colwell Fire Department, Floyd Fire Department, AMR Ambulance, and Floyd County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.