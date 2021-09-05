Show You Care
Second suspect arrested in fatal shooting in Des Moines

Mohaned Musa Ishag, 18, of Des Moines.
Mohaned Musa Ishag, 18, of Des Moines.(Courtesy: Polk County Jail)
By the Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A second suspect is charged in a shooting in Des Moines that killed one person and injured two others.

Des Moines police say 18-year-old Mohaned Musa Ishag of Des Moines was arrested and charged Friday with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. The shooting on Monday killed 40-year-old Frederick McCuller II and injured two other men.

Seventeen-year-old Danil James Deng was charged earlier this week in adult court with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Police said in a news release that investigators believe the two suspects intentionally fired several shots at the victims.

