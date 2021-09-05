Queen of the Ring Demolition Derby winner is forever young

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mud, smoking engines, and leaking vehicles are all part of the demolition derby experience, but a 74-year-old behind the wheel is something you don’t see every day.

“It’s crazy,” said Mary Umbarger of Keystone. “You get plenty of bangs, but you try to hit them back.”

Maty Umbarger drove the “Forever 21” car on Saturday at the Benton County Bullring Demolition Derby accompanied by handprints from her 11-children and 11-great grandchildren. This was her first demo-derby in nearly 50-years after she said her grandkids were taking a liking to the sport.

“It all started as a dare and I was stupid enough to take it,” she joked. “One more time for old-times-sake.”

It was a dare that landed her the title of “Queen of the Ring” in her first derby a few weeks before the county fair. She drove Saturday to try and keep her title and prove she was forever 21.

“Everbody made this about age, but it wasn’t,” she said. It was about having fun.

“When her niece and nephew messaged me I was kind of worried that she was 74-years-old,” said Chris Claypoole, the event promoter.

Now a derby Icon, Umbarger was inspiring people like Claypool.

“I hope to be driving a car like that when I am 74-years-old,” he said.

Despite not being able to pull-off the win, she hoped her showing would prove people need to continue doing what they love at any age.

“No matter what age you are, go out there and try anything,” she said. If you fail, no big deal.”

