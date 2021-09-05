Overall great weather to wrap up the holiday weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A quiet weather pattern settles in for the next several days, though a couple of slight chances for rain exist.

One of those arrives later on Sunday as a weak front passes by. This could generate an isolated shower by late afternoon into the early part of tonight, but most stay dry. Expect highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, followed by lows in the low to mid 50s.

Another nice day is expected for Labor Day, follow by a very slight storm chance in the northeast Monday night into early Tuesday. After that, a slow warming trend is found with dry conditions staying in control.

