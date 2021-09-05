One person killed, another injured in rollover crash in Monticello

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - An early morning crash involving one vehicle in Monticello resulted in the death of its driver and injuries to a passenger, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 2:02 a.m., the Iowa State Patrol and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a crash in the 21700 block of River Road on the edge of Monticello. Troopers believe that a 2004 Ford Explorer was traveling southbound on the roadway when it drove into the ditch. The vehicle then apparently rolled multiple times and hit a utility pole, coming to rest on its roof.

The driver of the Explorer was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and was ejected from the vehicle. He died from his injuries at the scene, according to officials. The name of the victim has not been released.

Another person, who was wearing a seatbelt, received unspecified injuries in the crash. They were able to be taken to their home by sheriff’s deputies.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Monticello Police Department, Monticello Fire Department, Monticello Ambulance, and Jones County Medical Examiner assisted in the emergency response.

