Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

One person killed, another injured in rollover crash in Monticello

A roadway crash.
A roadway crash.(AP GraphicsBank)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - An early morning crash involving one vehicle in Monticello resulted in the death of its driver and injuries to a passenger, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 2:02 a.m., the Iowa State Patrol and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a crash in the 21700 block of River Road on the edge of Monticello. Troopers believe that a 2004 Ford Explorer was traveling southbound on the roadway when it drove into the ditch. The vehicle then apparently rolled multiple times and hit a utility pole, coming to rest on its roof.

The driver of the Explorer was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and was ejected from the vehicle. He died from his injuries at the scene, according to officials. The name of the victim has not been released.

Another person, who was wearing a seatbelt, received unspecified injuries in the crash. They were able to be taken to their home by sheriff’s deputies.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Monticello Police Department, Monticello Fire Department, Monticello Ambulance, and Jones County Medical Examiner assisted in the emergency response.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protest at Fiji house in Iowa City.
Search warrant confirms photo evidence, investigation of alleged University of Iowa fraternity rape
Cedar Rapids Police investigate shots fired incident
The Iowa State Patrol is again urging Iowans to drive safely to prevent a serious accident...
Iowa State Patrol stops motorcyclist with instructional permit going 117 mph
Officials for LeClaire in eastern Iowa say the city was scammed out of more than $220,000 by...
Officials: City of LeClaire scammed out of more than $220K
Backpocket beer sold inside Kinnick will raise awareness for ‘No Foot Too Small’
Backpocket Beer sold inside Kinnick will raise awareness for ‘No Foot Too Small’

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2013, file photo, ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso, center, talks to...
ESPN College GameDay returning to Ames for Cyclone, Hawkeye matchup
A crash was reported.
Two killed, two hurt in Floyd County crash
Queen of the Ring Demolition Derby winner is forever young
Queen of the Ring Demolition Derby winner is forever young
Queen of the Ring Demolition Derby winner is forever young
Queen of the Ring Demolition Derby winner is forever young