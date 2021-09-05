Show You Care
Man charged after bicycle crash kills northwest Iowa woman

A police car.
A police car.
By the Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HULL, Iowa (AP) — A 27-year-old man has been arrested after a woman died in a bicycle collision with a truck in northwest Iowa.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s office says Seth De Jong, of Doon, is suspected of homicide by vehicle while intoxicated and homicide by vehicle caused by reckless driving.

The sheriff says 69-year-old Lorna Moss, of Sioux Center, Iowa, was riding her bike Friday about 2 miles north of Hull when a truck driven by De Jong hit the bicycle from behind. Moss died at a nearby hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

