ESPN College GameDay returning to Ames for Cyclone, Hawkeye matchup

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2013, file photo, ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso, center, talks to...
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2013, file photo, ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso, center, talks to mascots from the Washington Huskies and the Oregon Ducks as he makes his prediction of an Oregon win over Washington in an NCAA college football game during College GameDay's broadcast from Red Square on the University of Washington campus in Seattle.(Ted S. Warren | AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - With both schools likely to be in the top 15 among college football teams, all eyes will be on the biggest rivalry in Iowa next weekend.

ESPN announced that its “College GameDay” program will be traveling to Ames on Saturday, September 11, ahead of Iowa State hosting Iowa. The sports analysis show typically goes to a different college campus each weekend, often the site of that week’s marquee matchup. The show begins at 8:00 a.m. Central time on ESPN.

School officials said that the broadcast will originate from the area south of Jack Trice Stadium, between the Sukup End Zone Club and the Reiman Gardens.

GameDay was also at the last game between the Cyclones and Hawkeyes in Ames in 2019.

Kickoff in the battle for the Cy-Hawk trophy is at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in Ames. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC, including KCRG-TV9 in eastern Iowa.

