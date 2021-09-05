ESPN College GameDay returning to Ames for Cyclone, Hawkeye matchup

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - With both schools likely to be in the top 15 among college football teams, all eyes will be on the biggest rivalry in Iowa next weekend.

ESPN announced that its “College GameDay” program will be traveling to Ames on Saturday, September 11, ahead of Iowa State hosting Iowa. The sports analysis show typically goes to a different college campus each weekend, often the site of that week’s marquee matchup. The show begins at 8:00 a.m. Central time on ESPN.

School officials said that the broadcast will originate from the area south of Jack Trice Stadium, between the Sukup End Zone Club and the Reiman Gardens.

GameDay was also at the last game between the Cyclones and Hawkeyes in Ames in 2019.

Kickoff in the battle for the Cy-Hawk trophy is at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in Ames. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC, including KCRG-TV9 in eastern Iowa.

📍 AMES ... WE'RE COMING TO YOUR CITY!



See you next week for @HawkeyeFootball vs @CycloneFB! pic.twitter.com/VQ2Nn4u3Du — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.