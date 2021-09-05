Show You Care
Another nice one on the way tomorrow

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tonight’s weather continues to look pretty quiet overall. A passing front may allow for an isolated sprinkle, but that’s about the extent of it. Labor Day still looks great with highs into the lower 80s. Plan on another front to affect the area on Tuesday and we’ll likely see an increase in clouds as the front passes by. There’s a low chance of a rain shower, but most will stay dry. High pressure will then build in for the rest of the week and probably into the weekend as well. Overall, this is a very dry week with typical highs and lows for early September. Have a good night!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

