Nutrients to focus on in your diet as you age

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - September is Healthy Aging Month, which is meant to raise awareness about the positive aspects of growing older. Fareway Dietitian Whitney Hemmer has tips on nutrients you need as you get older.

Calcium + vitamin D: 3 servings to fat-free or low-fat calcium-rich foods to maintain bone health. If you take a calcium supplement, make sure it also contains vitamin D.

Vitamin B12: needed for healthy nerve cells, red blood cell production and immune function.

Less stomach acid (needed to absorb B12), poor diet or vegan/vegetarian diet may cause a deficiency

Sources: Fortified cereals, lean meat

Fiber: decrease the risk of heart disease, help control type 2 diabetes and weight, promote regularity

Sources: Whole grains, fruits, vegetables, beans

Potassium: in conjunction with a lower sodium diet, potassium helps reduce high blood pressure

Sources: Fruits, vegetables, milk, yogurt

