Man dies after being stabbed at Ottumwa motel according to police

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Police say an Ottumwa man died after being stabbed in the chest Friday night.

Police say around 9:52 p.m., the Ottumwa Police Department received a 911 call reporting that someone had been stabbed at the Stardust Motel located at 2211 Roemer Avenue.

Officers arrived and found a man with a stab wound to his chest. The victim was identified as Joshua David Barnhill, 43, of Ottumwa.

He was transported to the Ottumwa Regional Health Center and where he died as a result of his injuries.

At approximately 10:55 p.m., a Wapello County Deputy Sheriff located the suspect near the intersection of Jefferson and Kruger in Ottumwa.

Officers arrested Robert Milford, Jr, 39, for Providing False Information to a Police Officer and for Possession of Methamphetamine. He was later charged with Murder.

Police say Milford was also staying at the Stardust Motel located at 2211 Roemer.

