Gray and somewhat foggy early, more sun later on Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday will start off fairly gray, but will likely end with the sun making an appearance.

Cloudy skies early could be accompanied by some light drizzle or fog, which will dissipate in the morning. Then, by afternoon, some clearing will begin to appear. Highs reach the low to mid 70s.

Sunday looks a little warmer, but still in line with an early September day. Similar weather will be seen on Monday, making for a pleasant end to the long holiday weekend. A slight chance for a storm is there late Monday night into early Tuesday, though most will stay dry.

Toward next weekend, a gradual warmup appears possible.

