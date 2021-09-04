Show You Care
Dubuque public library to start new mobile outreach program

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque’s public library has received a grant to start a new mobile outreach program.

The $7,672 grant award comes from the Dubuque Racing Association and the Library Foundation has donated $2,558 for a total of $10,230 for the “Outreach: Programs to People” project. With the money, staff at Carnegie-Stout Public Library plan on buying crafting supplies, musical instruments, and technology equipment.

Nick Rossman, Carnegie-Stout public library’s director said they have noticed a need to bring the library outside of its building and get it to where the people are. He added this new program will allow them to do that.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

