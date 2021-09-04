Dubuque public library to start new mobile outreach program

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque’s public library has received a grant to start a new mobile outreach program.

The $7,672 grant award comes from the Dubuque Racing Association and the Library Foundation has donated $2,558 for a total of $10,230 for the “Outreach: Programs to People” project. With the money, staff at Carnegie-Stout Public Library plan on buying crafting supplies, musical instruments, and technology equipment.

Nick Rossman, Carnegie-Stout public library’s director said they have noticed a need to bring the library outside of its building and get it to where the people are. He added this new program will allow them to do that.

