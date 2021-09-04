Clearing sky tonight will lead to a fantastic Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clouds are clearing out of the area this evening and this will set us up nicely for a gorgeous Sunday. Plan on lows to drop well down to the 50s overnight with highs rebounding back to around 80 Sunday afternoon. Labor Day also looks great. There’s only one system we are watching next week which will only provide a small rain chance to the area early on Tuesday. Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

