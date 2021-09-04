Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Cedar Rapids Washington “drops down” to 4A

By Jack Lido
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 1:11 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Washington Warriors are still in 4A, but if you look around the rest of the class, that’s when you’ll notice things changing.

“It’s like being a new program almost you know, with all the newness of the schedule” said head coach Maurice Blue.

Players said they were excited for brand new elements of their schedule.

“It’s fun to try something new and see different looks and different teams and different experiences so I look forward to it a lot,” senior lineman Noah Allen said.

The newly formed class 5A took the 36 biggest schools in terms of enrollment. Washington clocked in at 38.

While they’re playing in a class of smaller schools, they know it’s not a downsize in competition.

“I don’t think we’re getting a break going down to 4A,” Blue said. “In our district we have 2 teams that have combined to win 5 state titles in the last 7 years in 3A.”

Pella and Xavier are both former state title winners, perennial favorites, and on Washington’s difficult schedule.

“I think it’s just as tough as it was gonna be anyway,” Blue said.

Last year the team was crippled by injury, losing in 5 games a row to end the season. But they’re returning a lot of talent, and in a new division expectations are high.

“Not gonna lie to you and say that I don’t see the rankings or anything, but we were ranked last year too and that smacked us in the face, so we’ve gotta push it to the side and act like it’s not there,” Allen said.

A new class, new division, and a different schedule, but the goals remain the same for the Warriors.

“I don’t think they’ve changed,” Blue said. “It’s about getting to the postseason and not just getting to the postseason but making a run.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protest at Fiji house in Iowa City.
Search warrant confirms photo evidence, investigation of alleged University of Iowa fraternity rape
The suspect in Saturday's shooting has been identified as 44-year-old Nestor Lagunes Dominguez.
Police identify suspect in Cedar Rapids homicide case
The logo for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.
Federal regulators issue cease-and-desist order to Iowa bank
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that...
Authorities identify man killed in officer-involved shooting in Jones County
The Iowa State Patrol is again urging Iowans to drive safely to prevent a serious accident...
Iowa State Patrol stops motorcyclist with instructional permit going 117 mph

Latest News

Cedar Rapids Prairie wins on the road over Dubuque Senior 28-14
Cedar Rapids Prairie wins on the road over Dubuque Senior 28-14
Lisbon defeated North Cedar earning a 58-6 home victory on Friday night.
Lisbon rolls North Cedar at home
Solon defeated Mt. Vernon 41-27 on the road.
Solon takes down Mount Vernon 41-27
Solon defeated Mt. Vernon 41-27 on the road.
Spartans take down Mt. Vernon 41-27