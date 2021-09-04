Cedar Rapids Washington “drops down” to 4A

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Washington Warriors are still in 4A, but if you look around the rest of the class, that’s when you’ll notice things changing.

“It’s like being a new program almost you know, with all the newness of the schedule” said head coach Maurice Blue.

Players said they were excited for brand new elements of their schedule.

“It’s fun to try something new and see different looks and different teams and different experiences so I look forward to it a lot,” senior lineman Noah Allen said.

The newly formed class 5A took the 36 biggest schools in terms of enrollment. Washington clocked in at 38.

While they’re playing in a class of smaller schools, they know it’s not a downsize in competition.

“I don’t think we’re getting a break going down to 4A,” Blue said. “In our district we have 2 teams that have combined to win 5 state titles in the last 7 years in 3A.”

Pella and Xavier are both former state title winners, perennial favorites, and on Washington’s difficult schedule.

“I think it’s just as tough as it was gonna be anyway,” Blue said.

Last year the team was crippled by injury, losing in 5 games a row to end the season. But they’re returning a lot of talent, and in a new division expectations are high.

“Not gonna lie to you and say that I don’t see the rankings or anything, but we were ranked last year too and that smacked us in the face, so we’ve gotta push it to the side and act like it’s not there,” Allen said.

A new class, new division, and a different schedule, but the goals remain the same for the Warriors.

“I don’t think they’ve changed,” Blue said. “It’s about getting to the postseason and not just getting to the postseason but making a run.”

